Rare bamboo flowering triggers rodent infestation in Mizoram
Mizoram is on alert after a sudden rodent outbreak hit over 800 jhum farmers in several villages in Mamit district, two villages in Lunglei district, and Leilak village in Saitual district.
The cause? A rare event called 'Thingtam'—the mass flowering of bambusa tulda bamboo, which is due in 2025, after either 46 or 48 years, according to officials.
Mamit district has been hit the hardest, with rodents damaging crops across more than 150 hectares.
Rodenticides being handed out to farmers
The surge in rats is destroying traditional jhum paddy and soybean fields, though wet rice farms are safe for now.
To help farmers fight back, officials are handing out rodenticides and teaching people how to use them safely.
Weekly updates and awareness drives are underway too. Since past bamboo flowerings have led to famine, the state's moving fast to get ahead of this threat.