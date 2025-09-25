Rare bamboo flowering triggers rodent infestation in Mizoram India Sep 25, 2025

Mizoram is on alert after a sudden rodent outbreak hit over 800 jhum farmers in several villages in Mamit district, two villages in Lunglei district, and Leilak village in Saitual district.

The cause? A rare event called 'Thingtam'—the mass flowering of bambusa tulda bamboo, which is due in 2025, after either 46 or 48 years, according to officials.

Mamit district has been hit the hardest, with rodents damaging crops across more than 150 hectares.