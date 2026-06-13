DERC approves FPPAS hike as Delhi bills rise, BYPL hardest

BYPL₹170 BRPL₹102 TPDDL minimal change

If you're with BYPL and use around 600 units a month (with a 2 kW load), expect your bill to jump by ₹170, now totaling about ₹3,936.

BRPL customers will see an increase of ₹102, while TPDDL users in north Delhi won't notice much change.