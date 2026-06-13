DERC approves FPPAS hike as Delhi bills rise, BYPL hardest
India
Electricity bills are set to go up in Delhi after the city's power regulator, DERC, approved a new hike in the Fuel and Power Purchase Adjustment Surcharge (FPPAS).
Announced on June 12, 2026, this change affects consumers under BYPL, BRPL, and TPDDL.
BYPL users will feel the biggest pinch.
BYPL₹170 BRPL₹102 TPDDL minimal change
If you're with BYPL and use around 600 units a month (with a 2 kW load), expect your bill to jump by ₹170, now totaling about ₹3,936.
BRPL customers will see an increase of ₹102, while TPDDL users in north Delhi won't notice much change.
Delhi government electricity subsidy holders unaffected
If your bill is covered by the Delhi government's electricity subsidy scheme, this hike won't affect you.