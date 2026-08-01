DERC approves June surcharge, Delhi bills rising 7.94% to 8.50%
Heads up, Delhi! Your electricity bills are set to jump by 7.94% to 8.50% in the next billing cycle.
The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) just approved an extra surcharge for June 2026, thanks to rising fuel and power purchase costs.
This new charge is higher than the usual limit and will show up in your next bill, as DERC now updates these rates every month.
With these increases, the total surcharge on your bill is now 17.94% for BRPL, 17.43% for BYPL, and 18.50% for TPDDL.
DERC approves BRPL BYPL TPDDL surcharges
Delhi's distribution companies, BRPL, BYPL, and TPDDL, asked for bigger surcharges after their costs shot up in June.
DERC gave them the green light: BRPL gets a 7.94% bump, BYPL 7.43%, and TPDDL a hefty 8.50%.
The total FPPAS allowed to be recovered is now 17.94% for BRPL, 17.43% for BYPL, and 18.50% for TPDDL.