DERC approves June surcharge, Delhi bills rising 7.94% to 8.50%

Heads up, Delhi! Your electricity bills are set to jump by 7.94% to 8.50% in the next billing cycle.

The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) just approved an extra surcharge for June 2026, thanks to rising fuel and power purchase costs.

This new charge is higher than the usual limit and will show up in your next bill, as DERC now updates these rates every month.

With these increases, the total surcharge on your bill is now 17.94% for BRPL, 17.43% for BYPL, and 18.50% for TPDDL.