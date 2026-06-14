DERC approves small FPPAS hike raising Delhi electricity bills
Delhi residents will see a small bump in their electricity bills, thanks to the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) approving a slight hike in the Fuel and Power Purchase Adjustment Surcharge (FPPAS).
Power Minister Ashish Sood explained this is mainly because global fuel prices shot up due to the West Asia crisis, making it 31% more expensive for Delhi to buy power.
Ashish Sood says 3.2 million consumers shielded
Don't stress if you're on a subsidy, Sood reassured: about 3.2 million out of 7.4 million consumers are shielded from this increase.
For everyone else, DERC has kept the average hike pretty low at around 2.4%, with an upper cap of just under 18%.
There are also deferred recovery mechanisms for discoms to soften the blow, especially for TPDDL households and subsidized consumers.