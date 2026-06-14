DERC approves small FPPAS hike raising Delhi electricity bills

Ashish Sood says 3.2 million consumers shielded

Don't stress if you're on a subsidy, Sood reassured: about 3.2 million out of 7.4 million consumers are shielded from this increase.

For everyone else, DERC has kept the average hike pretty low at around 2.4%, with an upper cap of just under 18%.

There are also deferred recovery mechanisms for discoms to soften the blow, especially for TPDDL households and subsidized consumers.