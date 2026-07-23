DERC issues rules simplifying rooftop solar installations in Delhi
The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission, or DERC, has rolled out new rules to make installing rooftop solar panels much simpler, issued on July 16, 2026.
Instead of a drawn-out process, you now only need to go through two steps: registration, document check, and net meter installation are all bundled together.
The goal? Get more homes using clean solar energy without the usual hassle.
DERC streamlines 10 kW approvals
If your home solar setup is 10 kW or less, you don't have to pay registration fees or deal with technical checks, even if you're getting subsidies.
Applications can be done online for extra convenience. Plus, power companies must finish any required feasibility checks within 15 days, or your approval is automatic.
All paperwork with the company goes digital too. Overall, it's a big push to make switching to solar in Delhi smoother and faster for everyone.