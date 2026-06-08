DESCOM schedules planned power outages across parts of Delhi today
Heads up, Delhi! Some neighborhoods will have planned power outages today, Monday, June 08, 2026 as DESCOM upgrades the city's electricity network.
If you rely on your phone or laptop, make sure they're charged and keep some backup supplies handy.
Nangloi, Tagore Garden, Khanpur, Palam outages
The main spots affected are Nangloi (11:06am to 2:06 p.m.) and Nangloi (11:00am to 1:00 p.m.), Tagore Garden (11:00am to 1:00 p.m.), Khanpur (11:00am to 1:00 p.m.), Palam (11:00am to 12:30 p.m.), and Mohan Garden (12:06am to 2:06 a.m.).
If anything goes off schedule or you run into issues, just call the hotline for a quick fix.
June 7 maintenance strengthens Delhi grid
Similar maintenance happened on June 7 to strengthen Delhi's power grid.
These upgrades should mean fewer outages and better service in the future, so a little inconvenience now could pay off later.