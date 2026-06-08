DESCOM schedules planned power outages across parts of Delhi today

Nangloi, Tagore Garden, Khanpur, Palam outages

The main spots affected are Nangloi (11:06am to 2:06 p.m.) and Nangloi (11:00am to 1:00 p.m.), Tagore Garden (11:00am to 1:00 p.m.), Khanpur (11:00am to 1:00 p.m.), Palam (11:00am to 12:30 p.m.), and Mohan Garden (12:06am to 2:06 a.m.).

If anything goes off schedule or you run into issues, just call the hotline for a quick fix.