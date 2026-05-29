Despite IMD forecast, unexpected thunderstorms and light rain hit Kolkata
India
Kolkata got hit with unexpected thunderstorms and light rain on Friday afternoon, May 29.
The sudden shift caught everyone off guard since the IMD had predicted stable skies.
Things calmed down later in the day, but cloudy weather stuck around.
IMD warns rain until June 4
The IMD says to expect off-and-on rain and storms until June 4, with temperatures hovering between 33 Celsius and 37 Celsius during the day.
Salt Lake saw the heaviest rainfall at nearly 45mm in just 24 hours.
An orange alert is out for West Burdwan, Birbhum, East Burdwan, and Bankura, so heads up for heavy rain and strong winds (up to 60 kph) in Kolkata soon.