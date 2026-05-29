Despite IMD forecast, unexpected thunderstorms and light rain hit Kolkata

IMD warns rain until June 4

The IMD says to expect off-and-on rain and storms until June 4, with temperatures hovering between 33 Celsius and 37 Celsius during the day.

Salt Lake saw the heaviest rainfall at nearly 45mm in just 24 hours.

An orange alert is out for West Burdwan, Birbhum, East Burdwan, and Bankura, so heads up for heavy rain and strong winds (up to 60 kph) in Kolkata soon.