Detained Indian sailors finally on way home from Iran

Journey back home

For weeks, families had little news. Captain Vijay Kumar's cousin even had to reach out to officials for updates.

When Kumar finally called home using a guard's phone, he still didn't know why they'd been held.

The group signed release papers in late February but couldn't leave right away due to unrest.

Now, they've left Bandar Abbas and are traveling toward the Armenian border, one step closer to reuniting with loved ones.