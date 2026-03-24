Detained Indian sailors finally on way home from Iran
Eight Indian sailors, detained by Iran's Revolutionary Guard last December over alleged diesel smuggling, are finally on their way back to India.
Their ship was seized near the coast of the United Arab Emirates, and while some crew returned earlier, these eight faced extra delays due to regional tensions (including the subsequent outbreak of war) and pending documentation required for their release.
Journey back home
For weeks, families had little news. Captain Vijay Kumar's cousin even had to reach out to officials for updates.
When Kumar finally called home using a guard's phone, he still didn't know why they'd been held.
The group signed release papers in late February but couldn't leave right away due to unrest.
Now, they've left Bandar Abbas and are traveling toward the Armenian border, one step closer to reuniting with loved ones.