Protesters, including CPI(M) MP, detained in Delhi despite SC order
What's the story
The Delhi Police on Sunday continued to detain protesters, including Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader John Brittas. The detentions took place around Connaught Place as protesters resumed their demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. This comes despite a Supreme Court order stating that peaceful, unarmed protesters cannot be detained except through "the procedure established by law."
Court intervention
Supreme Court's intervention
The Supreme Court intervened after hearing petitions alleging mass detentions and restrictions on movement.
The court ordered the restoration of normal metro and railway services, uninterrupted internet connectivity, and free movement of people.
It also directed authorities to withdraw prohibitory orders around court complexes to ensure unhindered access to justice.
Protester response
Brittas slams police's actions
Brittas slammed the police's actions as a "flagrant violation of the basic rules."
He said, "Brute force has been used against people who were protesting peacefully... This will only push the protest to greater heights."
Another detained person, who wished to remain anonymous, expressed concern over the detentions. They said they feared being beaten for standing near a protest and questioned why peaceful protesters were being detained and beaten up.
Legal action
Over 20 FIRs registered
In the meantime, the Delhi Police has filed more than 20 First Information Reports (FIRs) concerning attempts to conduct a protest in the Capital on Saturday, despite the restrictions set by the authorities.
These include FIRs for alleged attacks on police personnel during demonstrations.
The police cited attempts to disrupt law and order and obstruct government officials as reasons for these legal actions.
Leaders' release
CJP leaders released from preventive detention
Earlier, leaders of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) were released from preventive detention.
CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, and Saurav Das were released after being produced before an Executive Magistrate at Delhi Cantt Police Station.
The party announced a press conference shortly after their release to address the situation.