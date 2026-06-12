Dev Kumar Gunjan shot after trying to stop train robbery
India
A 37-year-old man named Dev Kumar Gunjan was shot after he tried to stop a robbery on the Amritsar-Narpatganj Jansadharan Express in Bihar's Khagaria district Thursday night.
The attack happened near Badlaghat station around 8:30pm while he was traveling with his wife, leaving passengers shaken as the robbers escaped.
Investigation ongoing, Gunjan receiving Begusarai care
Railway police took Gunjan to a local hospital fast, and he is now receiving advanced care in Begusarai.
SHO Ravi Kumar from Mansi Railway Police Station said an investigation into the shooting is underway.