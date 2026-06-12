Dev Kumar Gunjan shot after trying to stop train robbery India Jun 12, 2026

A 37-year-old man named Dev Kumar Gunjan was shot after he tried to stop a robbery on the Amritsar-Narpatganj Jansadharan Express in Bihar's Khagaria district Thursday night.

The attack happened near Badlaghat station around 8:30pm while he was traveling with his wife, leaving passengers shaken as the robbers escaped.