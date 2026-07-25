Devansh Shouria dies after anesthesia, parents seek answers in Kerala
India
A one-and-a-half-year-old boy, Devansh Shouria, died after being given anesthesia for a lip injury at a private hospital in Payyannur, Kerala.
His parents are urging authorities to speed up the investigation into possible medical negligence, saying they just want answers about what went wrong.
Police file case against Anjali Poduval
Police have filed a case against the anesthetist, Dr. Anjali Poduval.
A district medical panel reviewed the situation: three members saw signs of negligence, while others were unsure or disagreed.
Devansh's family wants two more doctors included in the case and has asked for a Special Investigation Team to look into it quickly.
The hospital says there was no negligence and that Devansh died from cardiac arrest after anesthesia.