Devansh Shouria dies after anesthesia, parents seek answers in Kerala

Police have filed a case against the anesthetist, Dr. Anjali Poduval.

A district medical panel reviewed the situation: three members saw signs of negligence, while others were unsure or disagreed.

Devansh's family wants two more doctors included in the case and has asked for a Special Investigation Team to look into it quickly.

The hospital says there was no negligence and that Devansh died from cardiac arrest after anesthesia.