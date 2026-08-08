Devbhumi Dwarka bauxite and marl mine approved near marine sanctuary
India
A bauxite and marl mining project just got the green light in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district.
The site is pretty close, just 1.6km from India's first marine wildlife sanctuary, and not far from the country's first marine national park, famous for its coral reefs, mangroves, and tons of unique sea life.
Operators to coordinate with forest department
The project's operators have been told to team up with Gujarat's forest department on a wildlife conservation plan to help protect local species and reduce human-wildlife conflicts.
While an environmental report says the site is far enough from sensitive zones to act as a natural buffer.