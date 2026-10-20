Devendra Fadnavis announces ₹5,000 Diwali bonus for drought-hit Maharashtra farmers

More than 85% of the state's talukas have been drought-hit.

The government is also stepping in to waive school fees for farmers' kids, no coercive recovery or pressure is permitted for pending electricity bills, and efforts are on to stop District Central Co-operative banks and credit societies from coercive loan recoveries, harassment, or excessive pressure on farmers.

Plus, free electricity is coming for smaller farm pumps, and another 350,000 farmers have been added to debt relief programs.