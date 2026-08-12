Devendra Fadnavis cancels Japtalai tribal girls' school license after snakebites

Turns out, the school, home to 233 girls, didn't have enough teachers, wardens, or even proper facilities.

Fadnavis has ordered the cancelation of the license of the school, and said the official who had inspected the school earlier and had submitted a report should be placed under suspension.

Tribal Affairs Minister Ashok Uike is calling for strict action against those running it.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders are blaming government neglect and demanding that the culprits be booked for culpable homicide.