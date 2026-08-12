Devendra Fadnavis cancels Japtalai tribal girls' school license after snakebites
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered cancelation of the license of the government-aided tribal girls' school in Japtalai after three students died from snakebites while sleeping on the floor.
The incident happened in the intervening night between August 9 and August 10, leaving one girl still critical and another girl, 11, is stable, while others were treated and sent home.
School for 233 girls lacked staff
Turns out, the school, home to 233 girls, didn't have enough teachers, wardens, or even proper facilities.
Fadnavis has ordered the cancelation of the license of the school, and said the official who had inspected the school earlier and had submitted a report should be placed under suspension.
Tribal Affairs Minister Ashok Uike is calling for strict action against those running it.
Meanwhile, opposition leaders are blaming government neglect and demanding that the culprits be booked for culpable homicide.