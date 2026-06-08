Devendra Fadnavis says Dharavi redevelopment inspired by Singapore Hong Kong
Big changes are coming to Mumbai's Dharavi!
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis says the massive redevelopment will take cues from Singapore and Hong Kong, aiming to turn the area into a modern township while keeping its unique culture alive.
The first phase, led by the state government and Adani Group, should wrap up by March 2028.
Dharavi: new homes and jobs
Residents will get new homes with proper kitchens, bedrooms, and sanitation.
A major transport hub is planned to link trains, metro lines, and the upcoming bullet train.
Local spots like Kumbharwada's pottery area will be protected, plus there's talk of a nature park.
The project also focuses on creating jobs (especially for women) and supporting small businesses in leather and garments.
Rehabilitation housing across Dharavi and Matunga is expected within 42 months and 39 months, respectively.