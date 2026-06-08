Devendra Fadnavis says Dharavi redevelopment inspired by Singapore Hong Kong

Dharavi: new homes and jobs

Residents will get new homes with proper kitchens, bedrooms, and sanitation.

A major transport hub is planned to link trains, metro lines, and the upcoming bullet train.

Local spots like Kumbharwada's pottery area will be protected, plus there's talk of a nature park.

The project also focuses on creating jobs (especially for women) and supporting small businesses in leather and garments.

Rehabilitation housing across Dharavi and Matunga is expected within 42 months and 39 months, respectively.