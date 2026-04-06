Devendra Fadnavis unveils ₹35,000cr Nashik Trimbakeshwar plan for Simhastha 2027
Big news for Nashik: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis just unveiled a ₹35,000 crore plan to gear up the city and Trimbakeshwar for the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela.
Announced at a major religious gathering, this move aims to make the festival smoother and more memorable for everyone attending.
Maharashtra plans Nashik infrastructure river cleanup
Most of the funds are going into new infrastructure: think a fresh terminal at Nashik Airport and a 66-kilometer ring road to ease traffic.
The government's also working on cleaning up the Godavari River so pilgrims have safe bathing spots.
Plus, there are plans to buy land at Sadhugram and expand river ghats to handle way more visitors than before.
Fadnavis summed it up by saying thoughtful planning is key to making this Kumbh Mela special for both sadhus and devotees.