Devendra Fadnavis unveils ₹35,000cr Nashik Trimbakeshwar plan for Simhastha 2027

Maharashtra plans Nashik infrastructure river cleanup

Most of the funds are going into new infrastructure: think a fresh terminal at Nashik Airport and a 66-kilometer ring road to ease traffic.

The government's also working on cleaning up the Godavari River so pilgrims have safe bathing spots.

Plus, there are plans to buy land at Sadhugram and expand river ghats to handle way more visitors than before.

Fadnavis summed it up by saying thoughtful planning is key to making this Kumbh Mela special for both sadhus and devotees.