Devendra Nath Mahato ends 4-day water strike in Ranchi stadium

Devendra Nath Mahato, a well-known activist in Jharkhand, ended his four-day water strike on Sunday after Sonam Wangchuk, famous for his own recent hunger protest, asked him to take care of his health during a video call.

Mahato had been protesting at Ranchi's Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium since August 2 over alleged leaks and unfair practices in state recruitment exams.