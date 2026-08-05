Devendra Nath Mahato ends 4-day water strike in Ranchi stadium
Devendra Nath Mahato, a well-known activist in Jharkhand, ended his four-day water strike on Sunday after Sonam Wangchuk, famous for his own recent hunger protest, asked him to take care of his health during a video call.
Mahato had been protesting at Ranchi's Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium since August 2 over alleged leaks and unfair practices in state recruitment exams.
Students demand probe into 14th JPSC
The protests kicked off on July 25, with students and activists demanding the cancelation of the 14th JPSC Preliminary Test, exam reforms, and an independent probe into the paper leak.
While Chief Minister Hemant Soren says the government is taking things seriously (with 14 arrests so far and the JPSC Combined Civil Services Mains Examination postponed), Mahato made it clear he's only drinking water now, not ending the movement, because students still want real answers.