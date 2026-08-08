Devendra Nath Mahto leads aspirants in talks over JPSC leaks

Protesters are demanding that the 14th JPSC exam (and all other JPSC exams) be canceled.

They're pushing for an independent investigation, suggesting either a CBI probe or a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state.

As Mahto put it, We have been demanding immediate cancelation of the 14th Jharkhand PSC Civil Services Examination, and all exams conducted by that agency.

Massive protests have occurred in Ranchi over the past two weeks.