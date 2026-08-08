Devendra Nath Mahto leads aspirants in talks over JPSC leaks
As Mahto's fast entered its seventh day, job aspirants led by Devendra Nath Mahto finally sat down with Jharkhand government officials in Ranchi.
The group has been protesting for two weeks, calling out alleged paper leaks and irregularities in the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Civil Services Exam.
Protesters demand JPSC cancelation and probe
Protesters are demanding that the 14th JPSC exam (and all other JPSC exams) be canceled.
They're pushing for an independent investigation, suggesting either a CBI probe or a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state.
As Mahto put it, We have been demanding immediate cancelation of the 14th Jharkhand PSC Civil Services Examination, and all exams conducted by that agency.
Massive protests have occurred in Ranchi over the past two weeks.