Devendra Nath Mahto urges unity over alleged JPSC JSSC irregularities

Devendra Nath Mahto, on hunger strike for 13 days, has called for protesters to stick together amid efforts to divide their movement.

The protests are about alleged irregularities in state exams (JPSC and JSSC), which have sparked frustration among students and job seekers.

Mahto says they've made progress; an inquiry committee is now looking into things, but "complete justice is still pending."

He hopes to rejoin the protest once he recovers.