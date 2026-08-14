Devendra Nath Mahto urges unity over alleged JPSC JSSC irregularities
Devendra Nath Mahto, on hunger strike for 13 days, has called for protesters to stick together amid efforts to divide their movement.
The protests are about alleged irregularities in state exams (JPSC and JSSC), which have sparked frustration among students and job seekers.
Mahto says they've made progress; an inquiry committee is now looking into things, but "complete justice is still pending."
He hopes to rejoin the protest once he recovers.
Students demand exam cancelation, CBI probe
Protesters want the exams canceled, a CBI investigation into the alleged cheating, and tougher anti-malpractice laws.
A group of student leaders will meet with government ministers today.
To keep up pressure on their demands, they've planned a Tiranga Yatra on Independence Day.
Even from his hospital bed, Mahto has asked to return and lead the movement, showing just how determined these students are for change.