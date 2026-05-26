Devgad Alphonso mangoes suffer up to 90% loss amid heat
Alphonso mangoes, the legendary King of Mangoes, are having a rough year.
Farmers in Devgad, Maharashtra, have lost up to 90% of their crop, thanks to wild weather swings and intense heat messing up the flowering and ripening process.
Add in global trade disruptions, and it's been one of the toughest seasons anyone can remember.
Nearly 1,00,000 cartons remain unsold
To keep their businesses afloat and avoid losing loyal customers, 26-year-old horticulturist Komal Walke are buying mangoes from bigger farms, a last-ditch effort after huge losses.
Meanwhile, nearly 1,00,000 unsold cartons are piling up.
The ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict has also hit exports hard: Dubai and Oman have cut Alphonso imports by nearly 40%, putting extra strain on communities that depend on mango sales.