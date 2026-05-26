Devgad Alphonso mangoes suffer up to 90% loss amid heat India May 26, 2026

Alphonso mangoes, the legendary King of Mangoes, are having a rough year.

Farmers in Devgad, Maharashtra, have lost up to 90% of their crop, thanks to wild weather swings and intense heat messing up the flowering and ripening process.

Add in global trade disruptions, and it's been one of the toughest seasons anyone can remember.