Devotee pauses Holi fun to clean idols in viral video
India
A Kolkata devotee paused his Holi celebrations to gently clean gulal off Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati idols—a moment that's now everywhere on Instagram.
With over 5.5 million views and 6.5 lakh likes, people are loving this simple act of faith during the festival.
People loved how the man didn't mind getting dirty
The video struck a chord, with comments like "Bro just booked his seat in heaven" and "Good job bhai, now do the same with pyari Maiya Rani."
Many felt only someone who truly sees God in an idol would do this.
The lunar eclipse's effect on Holi celebrations
This year's Holi was unique because of a lunar eclipse, which shifted celebration dates across states.
That made the devotee's thoughtful gesture feel even more special during all the color and chaos.