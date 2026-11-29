Devotees can light deepam at Deepamandapam after Supreme Court order
Good news for devotees: starting today, you can finally light the sacred deepam at Deepamandapam near the Uchipillaiyar Temple on Thirupparankundram hillock.
This special chance comes after a Supreme Court order and will be open daily from 10am to 4:30pm until December 15, just after Karthigai Deepam was celebrated.
CRPF enforces Aadhaar, Madurai police deployed
To keep things safe and organized, CRPF has put some strict security in place. If you're heading up, you'll need to share your Aadhaar number and other details before entering Deepamandapam or Uchipillaiyar Temple.
There are barricades to manage crowds, but Muslim devotees are still welcome at Sikkandar Badhusha Dargah.
Madurai City Police are also on site around Subramania Swamy Temple to make sure everyone can celebrate smoothly while following the rules.