To keep things safe and organized, CRPF has put some strict security in place. If you're heading up, you'll need to share your Aadhaar number and other details before entering Deepamandapam or Uchipillaiyar Temple.

There are barricades to manage crowds, but Muslim devotees are still welcome at Sikkandar Badhusha Dargah.

Madurai City Police are also on site around Subramania Swamy Temple to make sure everyone can celebrate smoothly while following the rules.