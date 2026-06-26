DFS rescues women, baby and dog after Malka Ganj collapse
India
Thursday got intense in Malka Ganj, Subzi Mandi, when a house's roof and staircase suddenly collapsed, trapping four women, a five-month-old baby, and their pet dog inside.
Delhi Fire Services (DFS) rushed over with ladders and safety belts to get everyone out safely.
No one was hurt.
DFS extinguished Barakhamba Road office fire
Among those rescued was a 40-year-old disabled woman. The scene looked pretty rough, with the roof totally gone but outer walls still standing.
Earlier that day, DFS also handled a fire at an office on Barakhamba Road; eight fire tenders put it out fast and no casualties were reported.
Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.