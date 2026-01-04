DGCA bans power bank charging on flights after IndiGo fire
Starting January 4, 2026, you can't use your power bank to charge devices during Indian flights.
The DGCA made this call after a power bank caught fire on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Dimapur.
Now, all power banks must stay in your carry-on bag—no more plugging in mid-air.
What happened and what's changing?
The ban follows an October 2025 scare when a power bank overheated and caught fire. Thankfully, the crew acted fast and no one was hurt.
Under the new rules, you can bring multiple power banks under 100Wh; bigger ones (101-160Wh) need airline approval, and anything above 160Wh is a no-go.
How does this compare globally?
DGCA's move matches what airlines like Emirates and Singapore Airlines already do—no using power banks onboard.
It's all about keeping flights safer for everyone after that recent close call.