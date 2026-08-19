DGCA eyes stricter anti-doping rules after Air India pilot
India's aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), is looking to tighten anti-doping rules for pilots and other key staff after an Air India pilot returned a "non-negative preliminary screening result" in a test for psychoactive substances on the Aug. 4 Air India Phuket-Delhi flight.
A crucial meeting is expected to be held on Wednesday to talk about stricter testing protocols and changes in testing requirements and sample size, with the proposal expected to be placed for stakeholder consultation before the new CAR is finalized.
DGCA proposals aim to strengthen testing
Right now, at least 10% of flight crew members and air traffic controllers get randomly tested each year for substances like cannabis and cocaine, while aircraft maintenance engineers are covered under other testing provisions.
Anyone who returns a non-negative screening result is immediately removed from safety-sensitive duties until the confirmatory report is received.
The proposed updates aim to strengthen the existing framework, basically making sure everyone in the cockpit or control tower is fit for the job.
More details are expected after the upcoming meeting.