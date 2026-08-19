DGCA eyes stricter anti-doping rules after Air India pilot

Right now, at least 10% of flight crew members and air traffic controllers get randomly tested each year for substances like cannabis and cocaine, while aircraft maintenance engineers are covered under other testing provisions.

Anyone who returns a non-negative screening result is immediately removed from safety-sensitive duties until the confirmatory report is received.

The proposed updates aim to strengthen the existing framework, basically making sure everyone in the cockpit or control tower is fit for the job.

More details are expected after the upcoming meeting.