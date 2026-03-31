DGCA head Faiz Kidwai replaced by Vir Vikram Yadav
India
After thousands of IndiGo flights were abruptly canceled last winter, India's top aviation regulator just got a new boss.
On March 31, Faiz Kidwai was shifted out as DGCA head and replaced by Vir Vikram Yadav from the Environment Ministry.
IndiGo cancelations hit 10L passengers
Between November and December 2025, IndiGo scrapped over 5,000 flights, leaving about 10 lakh passengers affected.
The main reason? The airline didn't follow new pilot work-hour rules set by the Delhi High Court.
Regulators also took heat for letting IndiGo add more flights without enough pilots on hand, sparking big questions about how closely airlines are being watched in India right now.