DGCA is keeping a close eye on IndiGo after massive flight cancelations
India
IndiGo landed in hot water after pilot shortages led to over 5,000 canceled flights last December, leaving about 300,000 passengers stranded.
The aviation regulator DGCA hit the airline with a ₹22.2 crore fine and warned top execs.
Now, IndiGo has to send weekly updates and will be under daily checks until at least February 10.
Extra oversight and fewer flights for now
DGCA has placed two officials at IndiGo's Gurugram office to keep tabs on crew scheduling.
A special committee also looked into what went wrong and reported back in late December.
To help manage the chaos, IndiGo must cut its winter schedule by 10% and work with DGCA to make sure affected travelers get proper compensation.