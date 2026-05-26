DGCA links Air India A320 engine fire to improper maintenance
An Air India Airbus A320 had to make an emergency landing in Delhi last week after an engine caught fire midair.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said its preliminary investigation linked it to possible improper maintenance, with investigators suspecting that nuts were not tightened properly during a nozzle replacement just days earlier.
Thankfully, all 160 passengers were safe.
DGCA suspends technician and engineer involved
DGCA has suspended the technician and engineer involved, and told Air India to check other planes for similar issues.
The incident comes as Air India's usual maintenance crew, Air India Engineering Services Ltd. (AIESL), is on strike for better pay, so the airline is using its own staff and contractors instead.
This highlights how important careful checks are, especially with older planes and fewer skilled workers around.