DGCA opens probe into Air India turbulence on August 4
A recent Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi hit severe turbulence on August 4, leaving around 24 passengers facing some kind of medical inconvenience and four crew members remaining in the hospital and being closely watched.
Most people are OK now after medical checks, but four crew members are still in the hospital and being closely watched.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has started an investigation to figure out what went wrong.
India to set own safety standards
This incident has put a spotlight on India's flight safety standards. The DGCA is not only looking into what caused the turbulence.
Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu mentioned that new guidelines for things like navigation and emerging tech (think vertiports) are in the works, with India aiming to set its own safety standards instead of just copying international ones.