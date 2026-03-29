DGCA requires airlines to offer 60% free seats April 20
India
Starting April 20, the DGCA is making airlines offer at least 60% of their seats for free, up from just 20% before.
The goal? To make seat selection fairer and more affordable, so for at least 60% of seats you will not have to pay the typical seat selection fees (generally ₹200 to ₹2,100); airlines may still charge for premium seats.
IndiGo Air India SpiceJet oppose rule
Airlines like IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet say this rule could push ticket prices higher and have urged the civil aviation ministry to withdraw the decision.
Meanwhile, they're working on making sure friends or family on the same booking are seated together and that all extra charges (like for sports gear) are clearly shown when you book.
Plus, it should now be much easier to spot those free seats online.