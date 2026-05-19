DGCA seeks Seattle tests after Air India fuel-control switches glitch
India's aviation regulator, DGCA, is keeping a close eye on Boeing after an Air India flight had trouble with its fuel-control switches back in February.
The pilots noticed the switches wouldn't lock into place during engine startup; it was pretty unsettling, though things worked on the third try.
Even though Boeing says the module is fine, DGCA isn't convinced and wants extra tests done at Boeing's Seattle facility.
Air India funds DGCA Seattle visit
This issue feels especially sensitive because a 2025 Air India crash raised big questions about these switches and engine safety.
To dig deeper, DGCA officials will head to Seattle to see if outside pressure messes with switch performance (Air India's picking up the tab).
Meanwhile, Boeing has reminded airlines of existing procedures but hasn't offered anything new.
Everyone's waiting for the final accident report to see what comes next.