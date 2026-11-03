DGCA suspends Char Dham helicopters after deadly crash in Uttarakhand
India
Helicopter services for the Char Dham pilgrimage in Uttarakhand have been suspended for the rest of this season, ending November 16.
The DGCA made this call after a tragic crash killed six people and quickly introduced a rule requiring two pilots on every flight.
Helicopter firms call dual-pilot mandate impractical
Helicopter companies say switching to dual-pilot operations is not practical: it needs major changes, like extra controls, and means fewer passenger seats, making trips less profitable.
Even after meeting with state officials, the DGCA stood firm on safety, so flights are grounded for the rest of this season, ending November 16.