DGCA temporarily relaxes long-haul pilot duty rules after IndiGo chaos India Apr 07, 2026

India's aviation regulator, the DGCA, has temporarily relaxed how long long-haul pilots can be on duty.

This move comes after last year's chaos with IndiGo, when management problems led to many canceled flights and stranded passengers.

The change is meant to help airlines avoid similar mess-ups and keep your travel plans on track.