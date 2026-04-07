DGCA temporarily relaxes long-haul pilot duty rules after IndiGo chaos
India
India's aviation regulator, the DGCA, has temporarily relaxed how long long-haul pilots can be on duty.
This move comes after last year's chaos with IndiGo, when management problems led to many canceled flights and stranded passengers.
The change is meant to help airlines avoid similar mess-ups and keep your travel plans on track.
DGCA plans weekly and biweekly checks
To make sure things don't spiral again, the DGCA is stepping up its oversight: think weekly and biweekly checks on airline operations, plus regular visits from top inspectors.
The goal? Keep pilot schedules fair, ensure there are enough crew members, and stick closely to safety rules so passengers aren't left hanging.