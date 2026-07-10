DGCA warns IndiGo parent over January cargo spillage safety lapses
India
India's aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has issued a warning to IndiGo's parent company after finding safety lapses during an audit.
This all started with a cargo spillage on one of its flights back in January 2026, leading the DGCA to flag violations of rules around carrying dangerous goods.
IndiGo must submit safety remediation report
IndiGo now has to submit a report explaining how it will fix things.
The airline says there are no fines or flight bans and that its business will not really be affected.
The airline also owned up to being slow about telling the public what happened, blaming it on an internal communication gap.