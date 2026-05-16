DGH to map Bay of Bengal for oil and gas
India is about to launch its one of its biggest in recent years search for oil and gas under the sea, focusing on the Bay of Bengal and nearby regions.
The Directorate General of Hydrocarbons, DGH, is inviting companies to help map out huge underwater areas in hopes of finding new sources of fuel.
Survey covers 161,000 line kilometers
This survey will cover a massive 161,000 line kilometers over nearly two years, checking out places like the Bengal Offshore Basin (which has super-thick sediment layers), Mahanadi, Krishna-Godavari, Cauvery, and the Andaman Basin.
The Andaman area is especially interesting because it's similar to big gas-producing spots in Myanmar and Indonesia.
If successful, this project could help India rely less on imported energy and strengthen its energy security.