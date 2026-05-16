DGH to map Bay of Bengal for oil and gas

Survey covers 161,000 line kilometers

This survey will cover a massive 161,000 line kilometers over nearly two years, checking out places like the Bengal Offshore Basin (which has super-thick sediment layers), Mahanadi, Krishna-Godavari, Cauvery, and the Andaman Basin.

The Andaman area is especially interesting because it's similar to big gas-producing spots in Myanmar and Indonesia.

If successful, this project could help India rely less on imported energy and strengthen its energy security.