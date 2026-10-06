DGPC and Adani Power sign 770MW Chamkharchhu-I deal, PM attends

Bhutan and India just took a big step in clean energy: Bhutan's prime minister joined the signing of a major deal between Druk Green Power Corporation (DGPC) and Adani Power for the Chamkharchhu-I Hydropower Project.

This 770-megawatt project is part of the broader 5,000 MW hydropower development partnership between the Royal Government of Bhutan and the Adani Group, which means more energy security for Bhutan and opportunities to optimize and export surplus clean energy to India.