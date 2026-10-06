DGPC and Adani Power sign 770MW Chamkharchhu-I deal, PM attends
Bhutan and India just took a big step in clean energy: Bhutan's prime minister joined the signing of a major deal between Druk Green Power Corporation (DGPC) and Adani Power for the Chamkharchhu-I Hydropower Project.
This 770-megawatt project is part of the broader 5,000 MW hydropower development partnership between the Royal Government of Bhutan and the Adani Group, which means more energy security for Bhutan and opportunities to optimize and export surplus clean energy to India.
DGPC targets 5,500MW hydro solar expansion
This new project continues DGPC and Adani's teamwork after their earlier 570-megawatt venture.
It'll run on a build, own, operate, and transfer model with both companies sharing ownership.
Hydropower isn't just about lights staying on: it's how Bhutan stays carbon-negative and earns money by exporting electricity to India.
Plus, DGPC is aiming even higher: they want to boost their capacity by 5,500 megawatts in the next five years using both hydro and solar projects.