DGS lifts ban allowing Indian ships back into Gulf waters
India
Indian ships can now operate again in the Gulf region, including the Strait of Hormuz.
The Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) lifted its ban on June 28, following a tragic US strike that killed three Indian crew members off Oman earlier this month.
The original restrictions were put in place because of rising tensions in the area.
Ship operators must follow security protocols
With the green light to return, ship operators and agencies must stick to strict security protocols set by local authorities.
DGS is urging crews to stay alert for navigational warnings and follow all safety procedures.
There is also a big push for teamwork: India's ports ministry, navy, and international groups are working together on evacuation plans and keeping seafarers safe.