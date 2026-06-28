DGS lifts advisory on Indian ships' movement in Gulf region
What's the story
The Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) has revoked its earlier advisory that restricted the movement of Indian ships in the Gulf Region, including the Strait of Hormuz. The decision, announced on Friday, comes after a series of security incidents involving merchant vessels with Indian seafarers. The DGS clarified that there are no restrictions for Indian ship owners or Recruitment and Placement Service License agencies to operate in this region as long as they comply with local security protocols.
Safety measures
DGS monitoring situation with various Indian ministries and agencies
The DGS has advised maritime stakeholders to remain cautious and monitor navigational warnings closely. This comes after the United States launched strikes on Iran, which retaliated by attacking targets in Kuwait and Bahrain. The DGS is now closely monitoring the situation with various Indian ministries and agencies to ensure the safety of Indian seafarers.
Previous restrictions
Advisory issued after US strike killed 3 Indians
Earlier, on June 13, the DGS had restricted the movement of Indian ships and deployment of seafarers in the Gulf region after a US strike on MT Settebello off Oman's coast killed three Indian seafarers. The advisory also advised vessel masters to maintain heightened security awareness and implement all applicable ship security measures. It further asked maritime stakeholders to follow guidance from the Embassy of India in Tehran regarding travel and residence in Iran.