DGS announced the decision on Friday

DGS lifts advisory on Indian ships' movement in Gulf region

By Snehil Singh 02:22 pm Jun 28, 202602:22 pm

What's the story

The Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) has revoked its earlier advisory that restricted the movement of Indian ships in the Gulf Region, including the Strait of Hormuz. The decision, announced on Friday, comes after a series of security incidents involving merchant vessels with Indian seafarers. The DGS clarified that there are no restrictions for Indian ship owners or Recruitment and Placement Service License agencies to operate in this region as long as they comply with local security protocols.