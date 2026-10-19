Dhal Singh Bisen sworn in as Uttarakhand's new governor Monday

Dhal Singh Bisen officially took over as Uttarakhand's new governor on Monday, with the oath ceremony held at Lok Bhavan.

The event saw Acting Chief Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari administering the oath, while Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, members of his cabinet, Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan and several other senior officials were present on the occasion, signaling a fresh chapter for the state's top post.