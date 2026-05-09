Dhani Gaskan wedding sickens over 100, suspected food poisoning
India
More than 100 people got sick with vomiting and stomach pain after eating sweets like rasmalai at a wedding in Dhani Gaskan village, Rajasthan.
The sweets were made the night before and served the next day, leading to a suspected case of food poisoning.
Food samples taken, most discharged
Most people, including children, were treated at the local health center, but some were referred to Shahpura community health center for further treatment.
Sub-Divisional Officer Kapil Kumar Upadhyay shared that quick medical help meant most patients are already home.
Food safety teams have taken food samples for testing to find out what went wrong.