Dhannipur mosque in Ayodhya scaled down from ₹300cr to ₹3cr
The Dhannipur mosque in Ayodhya, planned after the 2019 Supreme Court verdict, has been scaled down big time, from a grand ₹300 crore complex to just a ₹3 crore mosque.
The trust behind it, Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF), says donations fell far short of hopes.
So, instead of the original plan with a hospital, library, and kitchen, they're now focusing only on building the mosque on five acres given by the Uttar Pradesh government.
Ayodhya Muslims split, IICF seeks donations
People in Ayodhya's Muslim community are split: some appreciate that at least the mosque will get built, while others feel let down by low support and enthusiasm.
The IICF is still hoping for more donations nationwide.
There are also worries about whether this smaller project can still bring people together as originally intended, but the original vision was for it to stand for peace and coexistence in Ayodhya.