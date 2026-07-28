Dhannipur mosque in Ayodhya scaled down from ₹300cr to ₹3cr

The Dhannipur mosque in Ayodhya, planned after the 2019 Supreme Court verdict, has been scaled down big time, from a grand ₹300 crore complex to just a ₹3 crore mosque.

The trust behind it, Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF), says donations fell far short of hopes.

So, instead of the original plan with a hospital, library, and kitchen, they're now focusing only on building the mosque on five acres given by the Uttar Pradesh government.