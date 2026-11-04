Dhanteras 2026: Festival marks Diwali start and wealth rituals

Dhanteras is the festival that kicks off Diwali, and in 2026 it falls on Friday, November 6.

It's all about bringing wealth and good vibes into your home: think buying gold, silver, or even new utensils.

Families also do special rituals for Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera, the deity of wealth and the guardian of riches, and Lord Dhanvantari, the god of Ayurveda and medicine.