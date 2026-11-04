Dhanteras 2026: Festival marks Diwali start and wealth rituals
Dhanteras is the festival that kicks off Diwali, and in 2026 it falls on Friday, November 6.
It's all about bringing wealth and good vibes into your home: think buying gold, silver, or even new utensils.
Families also do special rituals for Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera, the deity of wealth and the guardian of riches, and Lord Dhanvantari, the god of Ayurveda and medicine.
Dhanteras means wealth and honors Dhanvantari
The name Dhanteras literally means wealth on the 13th lunar day, so prosperity is the main theme.
The day also marks Lord Dhanvantari's birthday.
Popular traditions include shopping for something shiny and lighting Yama Deepam lamps for protection.
Puja muhurat Mumbai 6:35-8:35pm Delhi 6:02-7:57pm
If you want to get the timing right: Mumbai's puja muhurat is from 6:35pm to 8:35pm New Delhi's is from 6:02pm to 7:57pm.
Local sunset matters here, so check your city's schedule if you're planning rituals!