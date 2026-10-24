Dhanteras on November 6 offers auspicious window to buy gold
India
Dhanteras, the festival that kicks off Diwali, is happening on November 6 this year.
The key Trayodashi tithi runs from 10:30am on November 6 to 10:47am on November 7, making this the perfect time to pick up gold or silver if you're hoping for a little extra luck and prosperity.
New Delhi Dhanteras puja shopping timings
If you're in New Delhi, the ideal window for Dhanteras puja is between 6:02pm and 7:57pm.
For shopping, try these lucky slots: morning (10:30am to 10:40 a.m.), afternoon (12:02pm to 1:24pm or 4:07pm to 5:29 p.m.), or late evening (8:46pm to 10:24 p.m.).
Dhanteras is also dedicated to Lord Dhanvantari, the god of health, so it's a day about wishing for both wealth and well-being.