Dhar Muslims hold 1st Friday prayers at temporary Bhojshala site
Muslims in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, held their first Friday prayers at a temporary spot near the Bhojshala complex this week.
This shift happened after the Supreme Court on July 14 directed the state administration to provide land near the mosque, following a high court ruling in May that recognized the Bhojshala site as Hindu in character.
Authorities lay tarps amid resident protests
The prayers took place on muddy open ground right next to Bhojshala, with heavy rain making things tricky: authorities had to lay tarps and level parts of the land just so people could stand.
Some local residents protested, saying the land is privately owned and vital for their families.
Officials promised to look into these concerns.
Meanwhile, community leaders like Abdul Samad called for better facilities so everyone can gather safely without hassle.