Dharmasthala 'mass burial' case: SIT submits final 7,000-page report 

The final report was submitted exactly a year after the Karnataka government constituted the SIT to probe allegations of mass burials, sexual assaults, murders, and cover-ups in Dharmasthala.

Former sanitation worker CN Chinnayya, also known as the "mask man of Dharmasthala," was present during the submission.

Initially a key whistleblower in the case, Chinnayya was arrested on allegations of perjury, with authorities claiming that investigators had found significant inconsistencies in his statements.

A Mangaluru court granted him bail.