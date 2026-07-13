Dharmendra Kumar allegedly posed as doctor, siphoned nearly 10cr CSR
India
A man in Mumbai allegedly managed to fake being a doctor for almost three decades, using forged IDs and certificates, to siphon off nearly ₹10 crore meant for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects.
Dr. Dharmendra Kumar's elaborate act allegedly helped him pull off one of the bigger CSR scams in recent years, tricking companies across several states.
Police find fake documents, Kumar arrested
Police found piles of fake documents, medical supplies, and financial records at Kumar's place, showing he had allegedly set up a whole network to move money through multiple accounts.
Kumar was arrested and is now in custody as police dig deeper into how many companies were fooled and where all the money went.