Dharmendra Pradhan announces NEET retest June 21 2026, assures transparency
India
After reports of issues in the first NEET exam, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has announced a retest on June 21, 2026.
He is reassuring students and parents that this time, the examination process would be transparent and smooth, and is asking everyone to support the process.
NTA steps up anti cheating measures
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is stepping up measures to prevent cheating or malpractices during the retest.
Pradhan emphasized that protecting students' interests and keeping the exam process honest are top priorities, with the government closely watching over preparations to make sure things go smoothly.