Dharmendra Pradhan announces NEET-UG computer-based from 2027, 720 marks unchanged
India
Big update for future medicos: NEET-UG will switch to a computer-based test starting in 2027, as announced by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The goal is to make the exam process smoother, more secure, and transparent.
Don't worry, the format and marking scheme (720 marks across physics, chemistry, and biology) will stay the same.
NEET computer-based mocks, stricter checks planned
If you're aiming for NEET-UG 2027 or later, it's time to get comfy with online exams.
Practicing computer-based mock tests will be key for building speed and confidence in a digital setup.
The government also says stricter steps are on the way to keep the exam fair and curb any cheating, so everyone gets a level playing field.