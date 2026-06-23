Dharmendra Pradhan defends NEET UG re-exam 1:30pm closing rule
India
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stood by the tough entry rules for the NEET UG 2026 re-exam, saying the gate-closing time of 1:30pm was announced well in advance and applied to everyone.
Several students missed out after arriving late, but Pradhan emphasized that clear communication and fairness were top priorities.
NTA assisted over 80 retest students
Pradhan acknowledged feeling sad seeing late students plead for entry, but stressed that discipline is key for a fair exam.
The June 21 retest had extra security after earlier issues.
He also highlighted that over 80 students with medical or physical challenges got special assistance from the National Testing Agency, including help with logistics and treatment needs.