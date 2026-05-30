Dharmendra Pradhan faces flak over CUET 'glitch', NTA clarifies

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has delayed the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2026 due to a "technical glitch." The delay has drawn criticism from political leaders and opposition parties, who have accused the government of mismanaging national-level examinations. Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi slammed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for his handling of the situation, saying this is yet another case of mismanagement.

Political backlash Congress MP Rahul Gandhi joins Atishi in slamming government Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also slammed the government, listing several examination controversies, including NEET, CBSE, SSC, and CUET. He said no major exam was conducted with honesty and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ruining the education system. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal echoed Atishi's sentiments by sharing her post with a comment: "The country needs an educated PM."

Twitter Post Rahul Gandhi criticizes Centre over cexams NEET। CBSE। SSC। और आज CUET।



चार परीक्षाएँ। एक करोड़ बच्चे। एक भी ईमानदारी से नहीं हो पाई।



दावे "विश्वगुरु" के, मगर देश में एक परीक्षा नहीं करवा सकते - मोदी जी ने पूरी शिक्षा व्यवस्था तबाह कर दी है।



जिस पीढ़ी का भविष्य आप बर्बाद कर रहे हैं - वही पीढ़ी आपका हिसाब करेगी। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 30, 2026

Advertisement

Exam controversies Other examination controversies and political fallout The NEET-UG 2026 was originally held on May 3, following paper leaks and irregularities. The Ministry of Education has ordered a CBI probe and rescheduled the exam for over 22 lakh candidates on June 21. The SSC GD Constable Exam 2026 also faced disruptions with seating capacity miscalculations, server crashes, and a cheating racket bust. These controversies have further fueled political criticism of the government's handling of examinations.

Advertisement

Official statement NTA blames technical glitch at TCS for CUET delay The NTA has clarified that the CUET delay was caused by a technical glitch at its partner, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The agency said the issue has been resolved and compensatory time is being provided to candidates. The morning session was delayed by over two hours in multiple states, leading to a revised schedule for the afternoon shift.